Ghana: Devt Chief, Partner Gift Furniture to Lower Axim Basic School

The Nkosuohene (development chief) of Lower Axim Traditional Area in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region, Nana OseiNkwantabisa,has donated 10 teacher tables and chairs worth GH¢ 8,700 to the staff and management of the Akonu-Domunli and Agyan MA Basic School.

It was done in collaboration with his development partner, NU Bay Beach Resort, Agyan near Axim and operated by NiiAmaaOllennu.

The presentation was made byAwulaeAttibrukusu III, the Paramount Chief of Lower Axim Traditional Area and President of the Axim Traditional Council, and supported by Nana Awuza III, the Divisional Chief of Otupai and Sanahene of Lower Axim Traditional Area, on Thursday at the school in Akonu.

Presenting the items to the headmaster,AwulaeAttibrukusu III urged the staff to ensure that the items are kept in good condition to serve the purpose the donation was intended.

He hinted that his council would offer scholarships to brilliant but needy students who excel in their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and that he would enlist the help of some companies and charitable individuals to renovate and restock the primary department with learning materials.

In his remarks, the Nkosuoheneemphasised that the presentation was timely and necessary, because it would go a long way towards augmenting and mitigating the inconveniences experienced by teachers over the years due to the unavailability of tables and chairs theyuse.

He said that his office had fulfilled its promise to honour the appeal made by the school's head teacher recently, which resulted in the collaborative effort with his development partners to galvanise the needed resources to secure the tables and chairs.

Nana Nkwantabisa stated that he and his development partners would continue to support the school with other teaching and learning materials in order to promote and enhance good education in the three fishing communities.

He promised to convert all the black boards in the primary department of the school into white boards, as well as purchase some playing kits for the children in the pre-school department.

The Sanahene of the Lower Axim Traditional Area and chief of Otupai, Nana Awuza III, urged the students to take their studies seriously and refrain from engaging in activities that would jeopardise their future aspirations, so as to be useful members of society and their respective families.

Mr Emmanuel TawiaEbissah, head teacher of the school, on behalf of his staff commended Nana Nkwantabisa and Nu Bay Beach Resort, as well as the traditional council for the donation.

He recounted some of the school's successes over the years, particularly in the Basic Education Certificate Examination, where some of its candidates excelled and gained admissions into some of the country's grade A and B schools.

He, therefore, appealed to AwulaeAttibrukusu to use his position to connect the school to external educational partners in order to support in enhancing the teaching and learning as well as training of teachers.