Ghana: Newtown Win Africa Games Zongo Football Competition

Accra Newtown emerged winners of the African Games Zongo football competition after whitewashing Nima 4-0 in the final at the Madina AstroTurf on Sunday.

Skipper of the side, Bernard Coffie, registered a hat-trick and a goal from Mubarak Yahaya ensured Newtown were crowned champions in the maiden edition.

For the third place, Mamobi hammered Fadama 4-1 to pick up the spot.

Unbeaten throughout the competition, Newtown booked their ticket to the final after brushing aside host Madina in the opener (2-1) before squaring up with Nima for the ultimate.

The champions started brightly and took their chances in the first half to score twice.

Back in the second half, they shocked their counterparts with two more goals.

Put together by the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the Africa Games 2023, the two-day event was to celebrate Muslims for their immense contribution towards the development of sports in Ghana and also introduce the event to all eight Zongo communities (Nima, Mamobi, Cowlane, Fadama, Tudu, Madina and Accra Newtown)

At the end of the event, Newtown's captain, Bernard Coffie was named the top scorer with four goals.

Newtown were presented with a cheque forGH¢10,000, trophy and medals while the runners-up, Nima went home with GH¢8,000 and medals.

Mamobi who emerged third grabbed GH¢6,000 and fourth Fadama received GH¢4,000.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Chairman of the LOC, Dr Kweku Ofosu-Asare thanked the Madina Council of Chiefs and the entire community for their support and assured many more Zongo communities will benefit from such initiatives.