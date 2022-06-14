Ghana: Bluecrest College Signs MOU With Lovely Professional University

BlueCrest University College Ghana and Lovely Professional University India, on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on an exchange programme between the two institutions.

The MoU is to afford students the opportunity to have study and internship programmes, facilitate faculty exchange programmes between the two institutions, international conferences and collaborative research activities.

Dr Sujith Jayaprakash, Rector, BlueCrest University College said the college was delighted to secure such partnership with the Indian university.

He said the college believed that the partnership would help grow its brand and provide enriched opportunities for the students.

"Partnerships and collaborations are key for the success for any institution so we believe that this partnership is going to help the BlueCrest brand to grow further," he stated.

For that reason, Dr Jayaprakash expressed gratitude on behalf of the college to the Indian university for reposing such confidence in them for such a partnership.

Mr Nitesh Mahaja, Associate Director of the Division of International Affairs, Lovely Professional University, India, similarly expressed excitement over the partnership with the college which has over the years shown to be progressive.

"We are also excited about BlueCrest College being the fastest growing private institution in Ghana," he stressed.

Mr Mahajan disclosed that the institutions would also collaborate under the MoU to host a fashion show, with a first phase in India and a second in Ghana.

He said in addition to promoting partnerships between educational institutions from the two countries, their collaboration would also enhance knowledge about the cultures of Ghana and India for the benefit of the students and both countries.