Kenya: Police Say Woman Who Threatened to Arrest Reveler at Social Joint an Impersonator

Nairobi — The National Police Service (NPS) now says a woman who claimed to be an officer at a social joint and even threatened to arrest a reveler over an alleged crime was an impersonator.

In a statement, the service indicated that the woman in the video is neither a police boss nor a police officer but an enforcement officer working with the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

In the video that went viral on social media, the woman who appeared drunk introduced herself as the Inspector General of Police, Nairobi region, before saying that he has the power to enter and search any property.

The statement by the police however indicated that the woman's actions where she introduced herself as a law enforcement officer were tantamount to police impersonation.

"The impression created by the clip supposes that the said lady is a police officer misusing her law enforcement powers. This is to confirm to the public that the said lady as portrayed is not a police officer under the NPS as believed but an enforcement officer working for Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS)," it indicated.

"Any claim made by her being a police inspector is viewed as impersonation of a police officer,"

The NPS also issued a clarification on the matter, saying thay officers from NPS seconded to the NMS perform some specific tasks, including training, and are proudly discharging their mandate in compliance with the law in observance of the highest standards of discipline