Kenya: Jambojet to Award Customers Sh3000 Voucher in New Deal

14 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Susan Nyawira

Nairobi — Regional low-cost airline Jambojet and pan-African payments company Cellulant have partnered to award customers with discount vouchers worth Sh3,000 each.

The vouchers will be available to all customers that sign up for Jambojet Rewards, the Jambojet loyalty program which allows customers to earn points each time they fly.

Tingg by Cellulant, the payment platform powering the Jambojet Rewards program, has injected Sh2million in the voucher program.

"Over 70 per cent of our customers book their tickets online, and pay for their tickets using mobile money. This partnership with Cellulant is another way to offer value to our loyal customers, some of whom fly up to 100 times in a year," said Karanja Ndegwa, Jambojet Managing Director & CEO.

To stand a chance to win the Sh3,000 voucher, one must have signed up for Jambojet Rewards online through https://bit.ly/JMRewardsSignUp.

Jambojet and Cellulant will select the winners at random and reward up to 80 people weekly.

The campaign will run in the months of June and July and will reward a total of 660 customers.

"We're happy to further our long-standing partnership with Jambojet by enabling them to offer a seamless payment experience to their frequent customers." remarked Akshay Grover, Group CEO at Cellulant.

Cellulant provides a digital payments platform - named Tingg - a one-stop payments gateway that allows businesses in Africa to make and receive payments in different currencies across multiple payment methods.

Through the platform, businesses are able to deliver a seamless payment experience for their customers.

Cellulant powers payments for Jambojet which flies to 7 destinations from its primary hub in Nairobi to Mombasa, Malindi, Lamu, Diani, Kisumu, Eldoret and Goma in DRC.

