Kenya: Construction of Kenya's Largest Contact Centre Kicks Off in Tatu City

Tatu City, Kenya, 14 June 2022 - The construction of Kenya's largest contact centre that will employ thousands of young people has officially kicked off at Tatu City. The 4000-seat facility will open its doors at the end of next year to provide business process outsourcing that supports the whole customer lifecycle in both traditional voice interactions as well as digital.

Operated by CCI Global, the largest international contact centre operator in Africa, the new facility has broken ground on Eneo at Tatu Central, the ultra-modern contact centre located at Tatu City. The development is being undertaken by Gateway Real Estate Africa (GREA), which also announced plans to put up a second office tower and a retail centre at Tatu City.

CCI specializes in the operation of outbound, inbound and web chat multi-channel contact centres that serve mobile, technology, telecommunications and financial industry sectors in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and other international markets.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our business in Kenya to Tatu City, where our flagship call center will be the biggest in the country," said Mark Chana, Chief Operating Officer of CCI Global. "When we open our doors at the end of next year, we will have added more than 4,000 jobs to the Kenyan economy."

Rishi Jatania, Managing Director, CCI Kenya, commented: "We have custom designed our state-of-the-art facility for the comfort of our rapidly growing team, with copious natural light, break rooms with billiards and paddle tennis and training spaces to ensure our Kenyan team provides world-class services to CCI Global's international clients."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Infrastructure Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

At the groundbreaking, GREA co-founder and CEO Greg Pearson announced that the firm will develop a second office tower with retail - including shops, restaurants and a supermarket - adjacent to CCI Global. It is expected that GREA and its parent company, Grit Real Estate Income Group, will house their Kenyan headquarters here, with the balance of space to be multi-tenanted.

Eneo at Tatu Central will anchor the business district of Tatu City and comprise of 24,000 sqm of total office and retail space.

"With CCI Global fully tenanting GREA's first office tower, we are pleased to offer the second tower to like-minded businesses seeking a conducive, cost-effective and decentralised environment for their employees," said Pearson. "Tatu City is an entirely new way of life for corporate tenants, with homes, schools and amenities within walking distance of the office."

Tatu City is Kenya's first operational Special Economic Zone (SEZ). Businesses registered as SEZ Enterprises enjoy a 10% corporate tax rate for 10 years, and a 15% rate for the subsequent 10 years (the standard corporate tax rate is 30%). Additional benefits include zero-rated VAT (a 16% savings), import duty exemptions and low withholding taxes.

At Tatu City, more than 70 businesses are operational or under development, Kenyan and international schools educate 3,000 students daily and 3,000 apartments are occupied or under development.

Eneo at Tatu Central is the latest in a strategic partnership between GREA and Rendeavour, which spans commercial, warehousing and logistics developments at Rendeavour's new cities in East and West Africa.