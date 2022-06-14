Kenya: Don't Mock the Church, Kibicho Cautions Gachagua Over Police Uniform

Nairobi — Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has scoffed at Kenya Kwanza's running mate Rigathi Gachagua who pledged to change the police uniform should it clinch government.

Gachagua in a rally on Saturday disparaged the blue police uniform saying it belong to the PCEA women guild and should not be worn.

Kibicho however defended the blue police uniform saying it is part of the government ambitions to ensure they promote the local textile industry.

This he said has curtailed cartels that have benefited from entrenched corruption in government procurement.

"The policy has tremendously grown the local textile industry and created many direct and indirect jobs that support thousands of families. Our officers now are better kitted at much lower costs," Kibicho said.

The Interior Principal Secretary insisted that the new police uniform was a government decision arrived at between the Administration Police and the Kenya Police Force.

Gachagua had stated that the Kenya Kwanza regime would scrap off the the new blue police uniform saying it belong to the church.

You have suffered so much in the hands of Matiang'i and Kibicho. Even the new blue uniform that you don't want will be revoked and we return to the old one. The blue one will be left for PCEA church. It is the uniform of women's guild".

Gachagua took a swipe at Interior PS Karanja Kibicho and his boss Fred Matiang'i accusing them of intimidating the police and forcing them to support the Azimio candidate Raila Odinga.

He urged the police not to bow down to pressure from above saying they will make right every wrong that will happen to them once they win the coming polls.

"We want to tell chiefs that we have heard they are being intimidated to help Raila win, failure to which they risk losing their jobs. Don't worry, we only have 57 days remaining and we will give you back your jobs. We want to guarantee all officers that their jobs are safe."