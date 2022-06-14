Sudan: Two Tankers Collide in Port Sudan, One Carrying Oil

Port Sudan — Two tankers collided in the Northern Port of Port Sudan in Red Sea state on Monday. One of them was transporting oil. The extent of the damage is unclear.

There are conflicting reports about the effects of the accident, but port workers indicated that the port's functioning was affected by the accident. Witnesses described the incident as 'an accidental friction' between a ship parked on the dock and another coming in.

Radio Dabanga tried to contact the director of the Maritime Ports Authority to find out the reality of the situation but was unable to reach him.

A ship carrying 16,000 sheep sank in the port of Suakin on Saturday, while it was planning to leave for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The ship was reportedly overloaded and most of the sheep drowned.