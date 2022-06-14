Gambia: 'VP Joof May Face Tough Challenges for Being Blunt'

Karamo Njie, the spokesperson for the United Democratic Party (UDP) in the North Bank Region (NBR) has said Vice President Badara would face tough challenges for being blunt about the government policies and programmes.

PRO Njie made these remarks during an interview with The Point on Thursday.

He said what VP Joof says about the government is what is happening and that President Adama Barrow "is not saying anything that would remedy the situation for the well-being of the Gambians."

According to him, the UDP leader, lawyer Ousainou Darboe, had started similar advocacy when he was the minister of Foreign Affairs.

Njie recalled UDP leader as saying: "If the government wants to work effectively; the proper policies and programmes should be put in place to move this country," adding after some moments, the UDP leader was sacked.

He said VP Joof was greeted with open-arms by the citizens of the Gambia for saying such truth about the government. However, Njie suspected that with such blunt comments, VP Joof would face challenges in the Barrow administration as they (administration) do not want people to tell the truth about the government.

UDP PRO for NBR said the farmers in the rural areas face challenges to purchase fertilisers which cost about D2,500 which most of the farmers cannot afford.