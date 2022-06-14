Namibia: Poaching Remains Unabated As 11 Rhino Carcasses Discovered in Etosha

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT) on Tuesday confirmed that with an ongoing operation in Etosha National Park, 11 rhino carcasses from the beginning of June to date have been discovered.

MEFT spokesperson Romeo Muyunda in a statement said all the 11 were found without horns and they were black rhinos.

"Investigations indicate that the carcasses range between 3 weeks and older. This is regrettable and a strong indication that the fight against poaching is not over," he added.

Muyunda said the MEFT together with the Namibian Police Force, the Namibia Defence Force and other partners will intensify wildlife protection and law enforcement interventions, including intensifying patrols, security and intelligence gathering in the Etosha National Park.

"No arrests have been made yet on the recent carcasses discovery, and investigations continue," he said, highlighting that a total of 22 rhinos have been poached in the country.