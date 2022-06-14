South Africa: Electoral Commission On Voter Registration This Weekend for Wards to Be Contested in Municipal By-Elections On 3 August 2022

press release

Voter registration will be held this weekend for four (4) municipal ward by-elections scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 3 August 2022.

Voting stations in the wards listed below will be open this Saturday, 18 June 2022 and Sunday, 19 June 2022, from 08h00 to 17h00 to allow all eligible voters to register and for current voters to check their registration details and to provide/update address details where necessary.

Voters should take their identity document (ID) with them - either a green barcoded ID book, a smartcard ID, or a valid Temporary ID Certificate. They will also need to complete their physical home address on registration or provide sufficient particularities of their place of residence. Documented proof of address (e.g. a municipal account) is not required.

Voters may also check and update their details at their local (municipal) Electoral Commission (IEC) office weekdays during office hours.

Voters are reminded that it is a criminal offence to register and vote in a ward in which they are not ordinarily resident.

By- elections will be held in the following wards:

Gauteng

- Ward 42 City of Tshwane - TSH, with 14 398 registered voters, which became vacant as a result of the death of a councillor. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Voting District/Station Number - Voting Station Details

32950841 - MONUMENT PARK LAERSKOOL

32950852 - WATERKLOOF BAPTIST CHURCH

32951022 - WATERKLOOF PRIMARY SCHOOL

32952292 - TENT - WATERKLOOF RAND PARK

32952854 - NG KERK WATERKLOOFRIF

32952876 - NG KERK MONUMENT PARKWES

KwaZulu Natal

- Ward 05 uMvoti - KZN245, with 4567 registered voters, which became vacant as a result of the death of a councillor. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Voting District/Station Number - Voting Station Details

43770203 - DULUMBE P. SCHOOL

43770214 - POTSPRUIT PRIMARY SCHOOL

43770247 - HARMONY RETREAT

43770258 - HERMANSBURG COMBINED SCHOOL

43774870 - ENSELENI COMMUNITY CRECHE

43774915 - ENKAWINI COMMUNITY HALL

43774960 - MFUSHANE SCHOOL

43910018 - KRANSKOP FARMERS HALL

43910029 - KRANSKOP PRIMARY SCHOOL

- Ward 03 uMfolozi - KZN281, with 4635 registered voters, which became vacant as a result of the death of a councillor. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Voting District/Station Number - Voting Station Details

43413533 - MANQAMU HIGH SCHOOL

43413555 - EMANKWATHINI PRIMARY SCHOOL

43413566 - NDLABEYILANDULA HIGH SCHOOL

43415625 - NHLABANE PRIMARY SCHOOL

43418886 - GOYINTETHE CRECHE

Limpopo

- Ward 12 Modimolle-Mookgophong - LIM368, with 3569 registered voters, which became vacant as a result of the councillor's resignation. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Voting District/Station Number - Voting Station Details

76440012 - SUSAN STRIJDOM SPECIAL SCHOOL

76440090 - KOKANJE RETIREMENT RESORT

Special voting will take place at voting stations as well as through home visits on 2 August 2022 between 08h00 and 17h00. Voters wishing to apply to cast a special vote can apply at their local IEC office during office hours between 18 July and

22 July 2022.

Applications for special votes can also be made online via the IEC's website, www.elections.org.za. Once voters have applied online they will receive an SMS notifying them of the outcome when their application has been processed. They can also check the status of their special vote application online at www.elections.org.za.

Voters can also apply for special votes via cellphone by SMSing their identity number to 32249 (Charged at R1). The SMS application facility is only available for those applying to cast a special vote at their voting station and NOT for home visits.

For more information on these by-elections contact your local (municipal) IEC office weekdays during office hours. Contact details for all IEC offices are available on the IEC website at www.elections.org.za under Contact Us.

The by-elections will be held under strict new COVID-19 protocols aimed at ensuring the safety of voters, election staff, party agents, observers and other stakeholders. These include implementing strict social distancing practices outside and inside voting stations along with the use of hand sanitisers as voters enter and exit the voting station.

Voters, election staff and all those entering the voting station will be required to wear a mask at all times. Voters are also encouraged to bring their own pens to mark their ballot papers, although pens will be provided and sanitized after each use.