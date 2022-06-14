South Africa: MEC Motlalepula Rosho Establishes Munimec for the 6th Local Government Administration

press release

MuniMec to address critical issues and enhance relationships across all spheres of government

The North West Provincial Treasury under the leadership of MEC Motlalepula Rosho has, according to the Intergovernmental Relations Framework Act, successfully established a MuniMEC for the 6th local government administration. This act, amongst others requires national, provincial and local governments to facilitate coordination in the implementation of policy and legislation. This includes a coherent government in the delivery of services, realization of national priorities and monitoring of compliance and implementation of the said policies and legislations.

As the legislated MuniMEC chairperson, Finance MEC Motlalepula Rosho has encouraged mayors, speakers and their respective council members responsible for finance and infrastructure to see this convention as a platform that provides an opportunity for political oversight and support to municipalities, adding that this will help with the realization of the District Development Model (DDM) deliverables.

"I encourage you to move forward with the political leadership mentality of champions, which will drive the realization of service delivery to our people, with a focus on the DDM as all government spheres will be working together. This platform (MuniMEC) as we launch, will focus on key activities that will be unfolding in the next 3 months, which amongst others will include the adoption of municipal budgets and submission of financial statements to the Auditor-General" MEC Rosho said.

The Intergovernmental Relations Framework Act further requires that national, provincial and local governments consult each other in a manner best suited to their circumstances, including by either direct contact or relevant intergovernmental structures. This is to allow coordination of actions when implementing policies or legislation by cooperation and information sharing between organs of state.

MEC Rosho concluded that she has a lot of confidence in the 6th municipal administration, adding that they will be champions of local government in turning around, changing the narrative and producing different, desired results by communities on the road to improved municipal performance in the North West province.