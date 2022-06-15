Rwanda: Sunrise on Brink of Rwanda Premier League Promotion

High-flying Sunrise FC on Tuesday thrashed Vision 3-0 in the semi-final first leg of the second division to put one foot into the final and secure promotion to the topflight league for the 2022/23 season.

The Nyagatare-based side was relegated to the second division last season, alongside Muhanga FC, after a poor run of results.

However, head coach Innocent Seninga made a crucial impact in the club's quest to make a quick comeback to the top flight league, a mission they could successfully accomplish should they go on to eliminate Vision FC and progress to the final slated for Saturday, June 18, at Kigali stadium.

Should they see off Vision FC, they will play either Interforce or Muhanga in the final to decide who will become the champions of the second division league.

Tuesday

Semi final

Sunrise 3-0 Vision FC