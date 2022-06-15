Kenya: Migori Trains Over 300 County Askaris on Security, Health

14 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Migori — Migori County has trained 330 county wardens in a bid to enhance service delivery.

Speaking during the pass-out ceremony, Migori Governor Zachary Obado said that the wardens have been equipped with skills in security, management and health matters to help his administration deliver efficient services to residents.

Obado said that the wardens were also trained on drilling, security precautions, first aid services and life skills to enable them give better services to wananchi.

The Governor said that the county wardens will be deployed at the county, Sub County and wards. He urged them to share the gained knowledge with colleagues to enhance service delivery.

"You are the face of the county in terms of service delivery and representation and everything you do will be projected as the face of the county," said Obado

Obado asked the wardens to be self-disciplined while discharging their mandates adding that his administration has delivered on its core mandates. He called upon the incoming county government to improve on what his leadership achieved for the overall benefit of residents. - Kna

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X