South Africa: New Language Policies At Schools Get a Tongue-Lashing Over Costs, Feasibility and the Fate of Afrikaans

analysis

A review of legislation governing basic education will change the way language policies are navigated at schools. A draft law pushing for multilingualism has not been universally welcomed.

Amendments to two education acts of Parliament will change how public schools' language policies are set.

The Basic Education Law Amendment (Bela) bill seeks to amend the 1996 South African Schools Act (SASA) and the 1998 Employment of Educators Act (EEA).

The Bela bill has been five years in the making, with a draft having been introduced in Parliament in 2017.

It intends to reconcile SASA and EEA with developments in the education landscape and improve the quality of basic education.

While the bill is a review of all legislation governing basic education, it has drawn scrutiny over consequences for language policies and the control that the government will have over them. Currently control lies with school governing bodies.

Unlike higher education, which has had two reviews and in 2020 released its Language Policy Framework for Public Higher Education, this is the first time the Department of Basic Education is reviewing language policy in schools since the 1997 Language in Education policy.

Catching up with higher education, the Bela bill's clauses push...