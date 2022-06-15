Rwanda: U-18 Zone V Afrobasket Qualifiers - Rwanda Seek to Maintain Winning Run in Game 2

The U-18 boys' national basketball team will be hoping to maintain winning momentum with which they started the U- 18 Zone V Afrobasket qualifiers, as they face Tanzania in the second game of the tournament.

The match gets underway at 7pm Kigali time at the MTN Indoor Arena in Lugogo.

On Monday, they defeated Uganda 59-38 to inspire themselves to a bright start in the 18 Zone V Afrobasket qualifiers.

In an interview with Times Sport, Yves Murenzi, the head coach of the U-18 boys' national basketball team recognized how strong Tanzania is, but declared his team's ambition to win every game in this Zone V.

"We are ready to give all we have. We want to finish unbeaten in the 18 Zone V Afrobasket qualifiers, and it is possible," Murenzi said.

In the last game, Brillant Brave Izere Rutsindura (9 points and 13 rebounds) and Dick Rutatika (14 points) proved handful for Uganda as they relied heavily on their height and big size to execute their roles.

And Uganda missed a couple of easy lay ups and made 38 turnovers against Rwanda's 19.

"We were playing the host, they are very athletic and physical, we came to play for a win, it wasn't easy because they played a hard defence but we managed to use our Bigs well and then scored easy baskets," said Murenzi

Murenzi commended his players who he has been with for just two weeks, and he thinks he could have done better if it wasn't for our rushed offense, not using the 24 seconds and our defence rotation was not good".

Meanwhile, The Rwanda U18 Girls Basketball team gets their campaign underway on Tuesday against Uganda.

This will be Rwanda's second game having lost the opener 40-50 to Tanzania on Monday.

The winners automatically qualify for U18 Afrobasket finals that will be played at the Mahamasina Sports Palace in Antananarivo in Madagascar from July 23 to August 7.

Today

Girls Rwanda Vs Uganda 5pm

Boys Uganda Vs Tanzania 7pm

Monday, results

Girls Tanzania 50-40 Rwanda

Boys Rwanda 59-38 Uganda