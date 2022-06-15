South Africa: Dr Tim De Maayer's Act of Conscience Highlights New Power Balance Between Politicians and Civil Servants

opinion

Decades of state and party-level corruption and incompetence, and the clear disdain for rules and delivery have contributed to a significant weakening of elected politicians' power in their relationships with the employed officials working for them.

Much of our time is spent tracking the political dynamics and the balance and shifting of power among our political elite. However, there are other important relationships that can have a meaningful impact on our society, like the relationship between the politicians in our government and the civil servants working for them.

There is some evidence that this relationship, predicated in the past mainly on the idea that the politician had almost all of the power, is now changing. This could turn into a vitally important question on what will happen if the politicians in the national and provincial government bodies change in 2024.

Last week, Dr Tim de Maayer was suspended from his position at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital. His sin was writing an open letter, originally published in Daily Maverick's sister publication, Daily Maverick 168, explaining the appalling conditions at the institution.

Unlike many other previous cases, this time it was perfectly natural that he would be reinstated the...