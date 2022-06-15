Rwanda: Four Dropped Ahead of Fiba World Cup Qualifiers

Cheikh Sarr, the head coach of the Rwanda national basketball team, has dropped four players from his provisional squad in preparation for the upcoming window 2 of the qualifiers of the 2023 FIBA World cup.

For two weeks, the men's team has been training ahead of the qualifiers scheduled for July 1-3 in Kigali.

And, with tournament drawing closer, Sarr has now decided to release four players: Imad Ruhamyandekwe (Canada), Justin Uwitonze (RP-IPRC Kigali), Adelin Mugasa Ndayishimiye (Pologne) and Marius Ntwari (USA)

Rwanda are in Group B, along with reigning champions Tunisia, Cameroon and South Sudan.

Cheikh Sarr's team is expected to travel to Cairo on June 19, where they will play warm up friendly games against Uganda, Egypt and Jordan as part of their preparations for the forthcoming second window of the FIBA Word Cup qualifiers, which will get underway in July.

After playing against Uganda in the build-up games, Rwanda will take on Egypt at the same venue on June 23, and then play against Jordan on June 24 before returning to Kigali on June 26 for final preparations.

Currently, the team is camping at Sainte Famille Hotel and conducts their daily training sessions at the BK Arena.

Roster:

Ntore Habimana (Patriots), Olivier Turatsinze (IPRC Kigali), Jean de Dieu Umuhoza (UGB), Jean Jacques Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza (REG), Robeyns William (Belgium), Bruno Nyamwasa (Patriots) and Steven Hagumintwari (Patriots).

Others are Kenneth Gasana (USA), Dieudonné Ndizeye Ndayisaba (Patriots), Emile Galois Kazeneza (USA), Axel Olenga Mpoyo (REG), Cadeau de Dieu Furaha (USA), Patrick Ngabonziza (Orion), Noah Bigirumwami (USA) and Kendall Lamar Gray (USA).