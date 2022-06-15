Egypt/South Africa: The Love Affair Is Over After Pitso Mosimane and Al Ahly Part Ways

analysis

Egyptian football giants Al Ahly confirmed on Monday that they had parted ways with South African coach Pitso Mosimane.

It was a historic move. No African coach who was not from Egypt had ever taken over the reins at the record-breaking African champions Al Ahly. South Africa's Pitso Mosimane rewrote the history books when he managed that feat two years ago.

However, the love affair between the greatest club in African football and one of the greatest coaches in African football is now over.

"Al Ahly and Pitso Mosimane have reached an agreement to part ways," read an official statement from the club.

"Mahmoud El Khatib, the club's president, held a meeting with Yassin Mansour, the chair of Al Ahly, Hossam Ghaly, the club's board member and the planning committee members to discuss Mosimane's future with the club. They decided he should continue his mission with Al Ahly as a result of the achievements he has managed.

"However, during the meeting that was previously held, Mosimane requested to leave and [said] that he is satisfied with the achievements he accomplished at the club. Mosimane's decision was discussed and it was decided to approve his request to part ways with the...