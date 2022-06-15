South Africa: Corporal Punishment Is a Euphemism for Assault On Children, Argues Social Justice NGO

analysis

The South African Council for Educators has been taken to court for 'shockingly lenient sanctions' imposed on two teachers who beat learners bloody.

The civil society organisations SECTION27 and the Centre for Child Law (CCL), as amicus curiae on Tuesday, took the South African Council for Educators (Sace) to the Pretoria High Court, before Judge DS Fourie, following what they called "shockingly lenient sanctions" given to teachers Khutso Francinah Sathekge and Vangile Mirriam Mokoena, who were found guilty by Sace of assaulting two learners aged seven and 10 in 2015.

Mokoena beat a seven-year-old with a PVC pipe, causing a head injury. She is also said to have beaten another learner, leaving the child with a bloody nose. After assaulting the learners she threatened them and told them not to tell anyone of the assaults.

Sathekga was accused of slapping and beating a 10-year-old on the head with her hands, which led to the child's ears bleeding.

After a hearing before Sace's disciplinary committee, the teachers' punishment was a suspended removal from the roll of educators and a fine. They were allowed to remain in the classroom and were not required to undergo rehabilitation and training.

According to section 10...