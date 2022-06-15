Rwanda: Kagame Awards National Order of Honour to ITU Boss

President Paul Kagame has awarded Houlin Zhao, Secretary-General of International Telecommunication Union (ITU) with the National Order of Honour (Agaciro) medal on June 14.

It is in recognition of his distinguished service as the leader of ITU during "a very consequential period" for the globalization of telecommunications technology, according to the Office of the President.

The National Order of Honour is awarded to a Rwandan or foreign Head of State or Head of Government, the head of an international organisation or a high-ranking official who has distinguished himself or herself by acts promoting the interests of Rwanda in political, economic, and social welfare at national or international level.

This happens at a time when Kigali is hosting the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC) since June 6 to 16, organized by ITU for the first time in Africa.

During the conference, global leaders made a case for universal and affordable broadband, considering that more than one-third of the world's population is yet to be connected.

A major prerequisite to access opportunities in this digital era is access to good-quality, reliable, affordable, and safe internet connectivity. Covid-19 pandemic has made that more evident than ever -when we needed internet to work, learn, and keep in touch with our loved ones during lockdowns.

The WTDC forum featured the Partner2Connect (P2C) Digital Development Roundtable which aims to mobilize resources, partnerships and commitments that are needed to achieve universal and meaningful connectivity for all.

The P2C concluded with an announcement of over 360 pledges representing an estimated financial value of $18.55 billion aimed to improve people's access to - and readiness for - digital technologies, as well as fostering digital ecosystems and incentivizing investment in digital transformation.

Rwanda also pledged to increase digital access and inclusion through investment in key enablers, focusing on underserved areas and groups with a target to equip at least 2.8 million households with smartphones by 2030.

The awarding ceremony of National Orders is governed by the Presidential Order determining the nature, awarding and declaration of national orders.

Besides Agaciro, other National Orders are: National Order Of Friendship (Igihango), National Order Of Performance (Indashyikirwa), National Order Of Culture (Indangamirwa) and National Order Of Bravery (Indengabaganizi).