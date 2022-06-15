Kenya: Champion Lejirma Headlines Deep Kenya Matchplay Field

Nairobi — Royal Nairobi Golf Club will host the 100th Edition of the Kenya Amateur Match Play Championship from June 16 to 19.

The Kenya Amateur Match Play Championship, which is a five-round knockout tournament, has attracted 84 players boasting handicap index of 10.8 and better.

The winner of this year's event will get an automatic slot to play in the 2023 Magical Kenya Open.

The Magical Kenya Open is a DP Tour event and is held annually where top amateurs are invited to participate.

All eyes will be on defending champion John Lejirma, who clinched the title last year after a tight contest.

Other players to watch will be 2021 Golfer of the Year Series Leader Adel Balala of Nyali Golf and Country Club, Junior Golfer Njoroge Kibugu of Muthaiga Golf Club, Dennis Maara of Limuru Country Club and Jay Sandhu from Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

Past winners of the Kenya Amateur Matchplay Championship have gone on to be some of Kenya leading professional golfers and they include: Greg Snow, G Giddie, N Rokoine and Brian Njoroge.

This year, the event has attracted eight entries from Uganda -Bagalana Ibrahim, Andrew Ssekibejja, Joseph Kasoozi, Collins Bulafu, Alunga Michael, Cwinyaai Joseph, Asaba Denis, Andrew Ssekibejja, Nsubuga Godfrey, Jay Nathwani from Tanzania and Hailay Gebrekidan from Ethiopia.

"This will be an interesting tournament considering we have top players from the three countries," Ochola the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) Vice Chairman/Tournament director, said.

The Kenya Amateur Matchplay Championship, organized by KGU, is one of the oldest and most prestigious match play events in Kenya.

The event has been hosted by various golf clubs in the country on a rotational basis.

Players participating in this event are ranked Locally and in the world rankings by the Royal Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews in England.