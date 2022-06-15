Rwanda: Maid Arrested for Alleged Murder of Nine-Year-Old Child in Gasabo

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has confirmed having in custody a 37-year-old woman, identified as Solange Nyirangiruwonsanga, who is suspected of murdering a nine-year-old boy.

The incident occurred on June 12 in Ndera Sector, Gasabo District.

Speaking to The New Times on Tuesday, June 14, Thierry Murangira, the RIB Spokesperson, confirmed the incident, saying preliminary investigations have revealed that there is evidence to suspect that the woman killed the victim.

"During the investigation, she admitted to assassinating him," Murangira said

However, he did not reveal much information about the motive behind murdering him, he said that the investigation is still ongoing for the case to be submitted to the Prosecution.

He said that the suspect is currently being detained at Remera RIB station.

Meanwhile, Murangira reminded the public that murder is a crime and anyone who commits it should be brought to justice as well as urges people to be cautious with their maids.

Upon conviction, the murder crime attracts a life sentence.

The victim was identified as Davis Rudasingwa Ihirwe and his burial is scheduled to take place on June 16 at Rusororo cemetery in Gasabo district.

According to a family friend who preferred to remain anonymous, Ihirwe was killed on Sunday while doing his homework at home. The incident took place when his father had left the house to go jogging while his mother was also out.