South Africa: Songezo Zibi Says He Will Run for President As He Tables a Manifesto for a New Society - More Will Follow

Everywhere across the land, there are sparks of new politics as the ANC reaches its end-of-life date.

The former Business Day editor, corporate executive and now public intellectual, Songezo Zibi, has put up his hand to be a future President of South Africa. In Zibi's new book, Manifesto, he writes:

"I am prepared to lead, for I know there will be no anointed Messiah at any point in the future. This includes running for president."

Zibi has started a movement among professionals called The Rivonia Circle to reimagine South Africa. His book is an outcome of months of dialogues and workshops with this widening circle, making it a manifesto for a future election.

In another movement, the former leader of the opposition in Parliament, Lindiwe Mazibuko, is doing similar work.

Her organisation, Futurelect, is training young people across the southern African region as future political leaders and for senior roles in government.

Zibi is already a totemic figure among South African professionals. He is now supported by a team that includes some of the most influential people in South Africa's business and civil society sectors, making his a serious run.

He writes in Manifesto: "South Africa is broken. It needs...