South Africa: Dudu Myeni Plans to Plead Guilty to Obstructing Justice After Naming State Capture Witness Mr X

The Johannesburg Magistrates' Court was ready to deal with the matter of the delinquent director's arrest warrant over her previous failure to appear - then things took a dramatic turn.

Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni will plead guilty to revealing the identity of a protected witness during her testimony at the Zondo State Capture Commission in November 2020.

Myeni was charged with obstructing the administration of justice after she revealed the identity of the witness known as Mr X at the commission in November 2020, despite a strict order from commission chairperson Justice Raymond Zondo that the name be withheld.

Mr X had implicated her in allegedly dodgy deals involving the Mhlathuze Water Board and a housing contract from the Mpumalanga government.

A warrant of arrest was issued last month after she failed to show up at court, where her lawyer, Nqabayethu Buthelezi, said his client's absence was owing to health concerns.

But the case took a dramatic turn when Myeni appeared briefly in the Johannesburg Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane told Daily Maverick that Myeni would be entering a plea and sentence agreement.

"The matter has been postponed to 27 July to...