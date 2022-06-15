South Africa: Pre-Trial Hearing of Alleged Parliament Arsonist to Be Held in High Court On 12 August

14 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

State prosecutor Mervyn Menigo SC indicated the matter was referred to the high court after outstanding damage and arson reports had been received.

The State claims that alleged arsonist Zandile Mafe set fire to Parliament as an act of terrorism. The matter has been referred to the Western Cape High Court where a pre-trial hearing will be held on 12 August.

State prosecutor Mervyn Menigo SC indicated the matter was referred to the high court after outstanding damage and arson reports had been received. Most important was the authorisation certificate needed to charge an accused with terrorism, which was received from the office of the National Director of Public Prosecutions on 26 May.

To be ironed out in a trial-within-a-trial is the admissibility of an alleged confession that Mafe made. On 3 January, a day after the fire, Dr Zelda van Tonder diagnosed Mafe as a paranoid schizophrenic, but failed to tell the court why she had reached this conclusion. Mafe's alleged confession was made hours after the mental health report.

The charges against Mafe relate to a fire that ripped through Parliament on 2 January 2022, causing widespread damage to the Old and New Assembly buildings. If convicted of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

