Rwanda: RBC Outlines New Travellers' Guidelines Ahead of CHOGM

Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) has issued the new guidelines for air transport passengers ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) slated to take place in Rwanda from June 20 to 25.

Since June 12, according to RBC new development for arriving passenger locator form is no longer required as well as Covid-19 test to depart Rwanda by air.

The guidelines indicate that all CHOGM delegates before departure to their countries must have registered for accreditation and present a negative test taken 72 hours before heading to Kigali.

In addition, on arrival, Covid-19 tests for the head of state, as well as their spouses, will be performed by their respective medical teams while other delegates will be tested for free at the selected testing sites because delegates' badges will not function without Covid-19 test results.

Currently, 40 Heads of Government have confirmed to attend the forthcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

The designated sites for testing include BK Arena, Marriott, Radisson Blu Hotel, Park Inn, and Serena and Mille Collines.

For other travellers who are not CHOGM delegates, before departure those aged above five years old, are all required to present negative tests taken not more than 72 hours.

Furthermore, the new guidelines indicate that on arrival the additional Covid-19 test is no longer required at the International Airport.

However, some meeting venues and national parks required Covid-19 tests. Testing is available at health facilities among other places.

In addition, All Rwandan travelers aged 12 years and above show proof of full vaccination before departing.

RBC reminds all passengers in general that face masks are no longer mandatory but their use is encouraged in public indoor settings.