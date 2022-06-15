Africa: NBA Africa Partners KFC Africa to Excite Nigeria Basketball Fans

Nigeria basketball fans are in, for a thrilling moment as NBA Africa collaborates with KFC Africa to promote basketball programmes and activities on the continent. The two giants have concluded plans on a number of activations targeted at lovers of basketball in Nigeria and a few other African countries.

Emmanuel Kasambala, KFC Marketing Director for the Rest of Sub-Saharan Africa disclosed this during a media parley recently. He stated that through this novel partnership, KFC loyalists and basketball enthusiasts will be enjoying unique, co-branded products, limited-edition merchandise giveaways, and limited-edition KFC and NBA promotions.

Kasambala noted that the high point of the partnership includes the opportunity for selected basketball fans to win tickets to live NBA games in the U.S, complimentary access to NBA League Pass, and the league's premium live game subscription service, adding that KFC is excited to connect with Nigerian youths in areas that resonate most with them. He also hinted at longer-term plans to inspire Nigerian youth to achieve more in life through basketball, including various community-centered basketball initiatives.

Also speaking, NBA Africa CEO, Victor Williams said, "We are excited to partner with KFC Africa to launch a series of fan-centric activities and promotions as part of our efforts to provide compelling ways for basketball fans across the continent to engage with the NBA. We want to meet our fans where they are and make the game of basketball more accessible, and through this partnership with one of the world's most iconic food brands, we look forward to reaching new and existing fans and providing them with more opportunities to experience the NBA."

Both partners are confident that this partnership will provide rich value to Nigerian KFC lovers and basketball fans through several of these meaningful value offerings. As part of this momentous launch, KFC Nigeria has introduced two brand new meal packages, to give Nigerian basketball lovers a chance to enjoy basketball games with mouth-watering meals.

For a taste of the newly introduced MVP Box and All-Star Box meal offerings, KFC fans can simply visit any KFC restaurant to place an order. KFC lovers and basketball fans can follow KFC Nigeria and #KFCBalling on social media to keep up-to-date with information about activities that will be executed through the KFC and NBA partnership in the coming months.