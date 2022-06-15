Rwanda: All to Play for As APR, Kiyovu Title Race Goes Down the Wire

The final day of the 2021/2022 Rwanda premier league season will see the league champions being decided between APR FC and Kiyovu Sports.

It has been a roller coaster for both teams especially Kiyovu Sports whose season seemed to have fallen off after match day two following a 4-1 humiliation by AS Kigali but they have gone all out to challenge APR FC for the trophy.

In the last couple of years, APR FC won the league title with a host of games to spare but this season it is going down to the last game as the points separating them and second placed Kiyovu is just one.

Times Sport takes a look at the Police FC, APR FC game as well as the Kiyovu, Marines FC encounter which will decide the destiny of the league title.

Police FC vs APR

It is a must win game for APR FC as any slip will see them lose the title but this will depend on the outcome of the Kiyovu vs Marines game.

Police FC have been unconvincing as they have been poor against the big teams in the league but they will be more than happy to deny their rivals the league trophy by defeating them.

APR FC have also been a pale shadow of themselves in the past few weeks. They were beaten 2-0 on Monday by AS Kigali and it will be interesting to see how they can recover to beat Police and win the league title.

Kiyovu vs Marines

The "Green Baggies" will be going all out for a win and pray that APR falters against Police FC so that they can lift the title.

It is however not an easy task as Marines are also brimming with confidence after coming from 2-0 down to beat Rayon Sports 3-2 on Monday and they will be hoping to build on that.

Kiyovu struggled against Bugesera and Etoile respectively in home games last month as they failed to pick the maximum points and it could be the same story if they don't put their act together.

Relegation battle

Elsewhere, it will be an intriguing battle down the table as the teams are so close to each other and any defeat will see one of them being relegated.

Etoile, Rutsiro and Gorilla FC have their destiny in their own hands and all they need is to win their games to have a greater chance of staying in the top flight.

AS Kigali vs Etoile

Etoile blew away a good chance of adding up to their points on Monday as they drew goalless with Gorilla inNgoma.

Now, they have to beat AS Kigali away if they are to have a good chance of staying in the league which is not even concrete as it will depend on the results of the other teams in the relegation circle.

AS Kigali made mincemeat of league leaders APR FC on Monday and on paper, Etoile should be no match but football defies logic and anything can happen.

Etoile came to Kigali, outplayed Kiyovu Sports and earned a point in their last visit to the capital and they will be hoping to go a step further for a win this time.

Etoile striker Peter Agblevor stated that it will be a difficult game and they have no alternative than to go for a win.

"It won't be easy against AS Kigali, it is going to be really tough but we have to play like wounded lions, we have to go for the kill and pray other results favor us." Agblevor told Times Sport.

Musanze vs Rutsiro FC

Rutsiro FC will play as guests to Musanze FC at the Ubworoherane stadium in Northern Province in a tough encounter.

Musanze have been one of the formidable teams at home this campaign and Rutsiro have to fight for a win there.

Rutsiro will be aiming to at least pick a point and pray that AS Kigali defeats Etoile so that they can maintain their premier league status.

Gorilla vs Espoir

Gorilla went away to beat Espoir 2-0 at Rusizi in the first round of the league and welcoming them to Kigali on Saturday should be a done deal.

Since defeating Bugesera FC 4-1, Gorilla have played delightful football and they should be able to see off Espoir.

A win or even a single point will be enough for Gorilla to stay in the league depending on the outcome of the games involving AS Kigali and Etoile as well as Musanze vs Rutsiro.

Gorilla's Nigerian winger Ikenna Duru maintains that they are very cautious as they just need to do the job at home.

"It is not over yet, we cannot take chances, we just have to beat Espoir and mind our own business. If any results in the other games go in our favor, it is a bonus." He told Times Sport.

Other Games

Elsewhere, Etincelles will welcome Mukura Victory on Friday with Gasogi United also hosting Rayon Sports.

Gicumbi, who have already been relegated, will take on Bugesera FC at home on Saturday.