Tanzania: 'Educate Children On Menstrual Hygiene'

TEACHERS and parents have been urged to provide early education on sexual and reproductive health as well as support girls to improve menstrual hygiene, so that they can protect themselves from contracting avoidable diseases, during the periods.

The call was made by Ms Esther Mwakarobo from - Ephhatha Nation Development Service (ENDS) /- Korea Food for the Hungry International (KFHI) - Zanzibar, while giving a presentation to teachers of Chwaka Tumbe and Shumba vyamboni Secondary Schools in Micheweni, Pemba District recently.

She said most parents and teachers are not providing proper education to their girls apart from providing them with sanitary pads. "It is the responsibility of teachers to provide hygiene education to their students," she said at the launch of project to promote 'girls hygiene.'

Elaborting, Ms Mwakarobo talked of how girls become timid after their first period, because they lack enough knowledge on the subject, and that this affects them greatly and they fear to tell their parents or anyone else and in turn lead some to skip school.

According to Mwakarobo, parents, educators and parents should support young girls especially those who have not experienced menstruation by educating them on it, because it is a normal thing in life.

She added: "It is important to break the silence around menstruation by supporting girls to improve their hygiene." She further explained that the aim of the project is to create a friendly environment for students, especially female ones, when they are in school, as it helps them learn and be acquainted with how to address challenges, which may arise during their menstrual periods.

In addition, Ms Mwakarobo said that their goal is to reduce the number of girls who drop out of school when they experience menstrual problems at school, adding that it is best to create a friendly environment for them.

"This project will greatly help teachers consider to improving hygiene and educate students on safe menstruation, improve toilets, sanitation and help reduce the high number of girls dropping out of school during menstruations," she said.

The project has targeted five (5) Zanzibar schools -- two schools in Pemba Island and three in Unguja Island.

The three-year programme will provide education to about 1,300 students and 100 teachers, adding that teachers who participate will be Trainers of Trainers (TOT) responsible to build the capacity of others on the importance of improving environment for students.

Commenting, Shumba Vyamboni Secondary School Head Teacher Mr Hatib Rashid Mwinyi said that in his school, there are various problems girls face, especially when they are menstruating.

"Because of little knowledge among us on how to handle menstruation at school... but with the training, we will improve our knowledge," he said.

The Chwaka Tumbe Secondary School, Head Teacher Mr Hamad Dadi Khamis, said the training would motivate students and the community at large to maintain good hygiene.

"'Before getting this project we had many challenges in school, but we are now cooperating with the education Ministry in resolving them," he pointed out.

On her part, a teacher from the school, Salma Tahir Omar mentioned the biggest challenge to the girl students as lack of enough pads in the institution. However, she said, "After the training, we have decided to buy the menstruation towels (pad) so that when a student has a menstrual period she can be helped, and get rid of the inconveniences of returning home and missing classes.

"We will extend education/ training to as many students as possible, as well as the community at large," said Salma.

The project to create a girlfriendly environment (KFHI), is funded by the Korea International Cooperation Agency - KOICA, which aims to create a girl-friendly environment.