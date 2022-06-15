Liberia: House Invites Finance, Health, CSA Amid Health Workers' Go-Slow in Southeast

14 June 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Bridgett Milton And Jonathan Browne

The House of Representatives has invited the Ministers of Health, Finance and Development Planning and authorities of the Civil Service Agency to appear before full plenary to respond to concerns of ongoing go-slow by health workers in River Gee, Grand Kru, Sinoe, Maryland and Grand Gedeh counties.

The invite followed a communication to full Plenary by River Gee County Electoral district #3 Representative Francis Saidy Dopoh.

According to Rep. Dopoh, since June 1, 2022, it has come to his attention that the go-slow by the health workers is still in place and has led to the death of a ten years old child, who was rushed to hospital but could not get any medication because of the absence of health workers.

He said the health workers have vowed no turning back, on grounds that they have repeatedly raised their plight to the Ministry of Health and related government institutions, with no considerable redress.

The River Gee County lawmaker noted that health workers with the same qualification are not receiving equal pay for equal work and that those working in extremely hard-to-reach areas have limited or no incentives at all.

He added that even volunteered health workers are not being absorbed on the Government payroll and that there are constant and unnecessary deductions in salaries of health workers by the government, coupled with other disincentive conditions in their work environments.

Dopoh revealed that after their election, lawmakers agreed to cut their salary by 30 percent during the harmonization process so that health workers and teachers would not get affected.

He stressed that the current go-slow needs the immediate attention of full Plenary because said action undermines growth and development of the country while posing serious threat to lives in the entire Southeastern region.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X