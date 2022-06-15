Sudan: More Strikes and Protests, Especially Around Salaries

Khartoum / Wad Madani / Nyala / El Fasher / Sennar / El Fula — Sudan witnessed three strikes and four protests on various issues in the past days, on top of the worker's protests and anti-coup demonstrations that took place last week. The government's failure to implement the new 2022 salary structure and combat rising inflation are important triggers for the current wave of strikes.

Sudan is witnessing a large number of strikes and protests on various issues, especially concerning the federal authorities' failure to implement the promised 2022 salary structure, which increases wages amidst Sudan's rising inflation. Despite almost being halfway through the year, many workers are still paid their old salaries instead of the increased 2022 wage.

As reported by Radio Dabanga two weeks ago, trade union leaders predicted an increase in strikes in various parts of the country due to the deteriorating living conditions, poor wages, and salary adjustments.

Dam workers on strike

The workers of six Sudanese dams continued their strike for the second week in a row in protest against the authorities' slowness in returning the workers to employment for the Hydro-Generation and Renewable Energy Company.

The workers are demanding to be returned to the water generation company after they were arbitrarily transferred to the administration of the Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources, which meant a loss of privileges and allowances.

The authorities decided to return the workers to the Hydro-Generation and Renewable Energy Company but have been slow in actually implementing this decision.

The number of striking workers now reached 718, coming from the Roseires Dam in Blue Nile state, the Merowe Dam in River Nile state, the Khashm El Girba Dam in Kassala, the Upper Atbara and Setit Dam Complex in El Gedaref, the Jebel Alya Dam in southern Khartoum, and the Sennar Dam in El Gezira.

Specialised hospitals strike

Staff in specialised hospitals in Wad Madani, capital of El Gezira, entered a general strike yesterday for a period of at least three days to protest the failure of authorities to address the lack of maintenance and supply of hospitals and issues with the handling of temporary workers, and to demand the implementation of the 2022 new salary structure.

The Coordination of the Private Hospitals Committees, which includes specialised heart, eye, endoscopy, and kidney hospitals, the Children's Surgery Hospital, and the Fertility Centre, said in a statement that the strike excludes critical cases. This means that those in critical condition or with urgent needs will still be helped.

Ministry of Finance strike

On Sunday, employees of the Ministry of Finance in South Darfur s laid down their tools to demand the implementation of the new 2022 salary structure.

Ali El Sheikh, Director of the Ministry of Finance in South Darfur, told Radio Dabanga that they met with officials of the Federal Ministry of Finance and talked with them about the effects and risks of partial application of the new salary structure in the states that are suffering from a shortage of income and funding.

He said that the increase in wages took place in Khartoum, in isolation from the states.

Similarly, employees of the Ministry of Finance in Red Sea state went on strike due to the state government's failure to implement the new salary structure.

In a memorandum, the employees demanded that the difference between the old and new salaries from January to May be paid, noting the significant increase in prices of basic commodities.

The staff of higher education institutions continued their strike on Sunday to demand the same salary structure as university personnel.

Anti-coup demos organised by Resistance Committees in southern Khartoum (social media)

Anti-coup demonstrations

Marches accompanied by road closures were organised in Khartoum and Wad Madani yesterday to demand the overthrow of the coup and the establishment of civilian rule.

The protesters closed a number of main roads in various parts of Khartoum and held speeches and chants demanding that the killers of demonstrators be brought to justice. At least 103 pro-democracy protesters have been killed in anti-coup demonstrations so far.

The police fired tear gas to disperse the demonstrators. At least 14 injuries were reported in Burri, Khartoum.

Boko cars

Dealers and owners of unlicensed vehicles in El Fasher in North Darfur, also called Boko Haram vehicles, staged a protest sit-in at the city's Grand Market for a second time, calling on the governor of Darfur and the state to expedite the resolution of their cases.

Morshed Abakar told Radio Dabanga that they are calling for regularising the conditions of the unregulated vehicles, explaining that a stop on the movement of vehicles has had a detrimental effect on a large segment of vehicle owners.

A week ago, owners of unregulated vehicles in El-Fasher organised a vigil in front of the governor's house in opposition to the decision of the State Security Committee to ban the movement of vehicles.

Sennar land sale protest

Activists in the central Sudanese town of Sennar staged a protest on Sunday to condemn the state government's sale of lands in the town.

The participants in the vigil raised banners calling for the dismissal of the state's governor and the land manager.

Ahmed Ibrahim told Radio Dabanga live from the vigil that the Sennar state government had put up lands in a public auction without taking into account the rights of the beneficiaries of the housing plan, who have not received their lands for 30 years.

Journalist protest

A group of journalists and activists in El Fula, West Kordofan, carried out a protest sit-in on Sunday to condem the attacks by the security services on journalist Ismail Abdallah.

They explained that the journalist Ismail was assaulted by a member of the Rapid Support Forces in the city of Lagwa while performing his work. The participants in the vigil raised banners in front of the Government Secretariat in El Fula to denounce the violations by the security services and demand those involved be brought to justice.