Somalia: Al-Shabaab Commander Killed in Somali Army Operation

A Senior Al-Shabaab militant commander was on Tuesday morning killed after Somali National Army's Commandos, Danab Unit conducted a special operation in Wala-weyn district in the Lower Shabelle region, SONNA reported, citing an SNA official.

Mohamed Abdukadir Ali, Commander of the SNA's 16th Danab Unit told Somali National News Agency that the operation was aimed at reducing the threat of terrorists and pursuing key operatives in the region.

He said that the forces killed Hassan Suleyman Ali, a senior terrorist militant commander who was in charge of Intelligence in the region, adding they are still pursuing other operatives hiding there.

The Army also killed a dozen others during military operations in central Somalia's Hiiraan region yesterday.