The President of Puntland State of Somalia Said Abdullahi Deni, today met with US Ambassador to Somalia Larry André Jr in Mogadishu on Tuesday.

The meeting discussed the general situation in Somalia, in particular Security and Drought, according to a statement issued by the office of the Puntland leader.

Puntland is one of the worst affected areas by the current drought in Somalia, which is affecting the lives of millions of Somali families.