Africa: World Cup-Bound Tunisia Hammer Japan to Win Kirin Cup, Ghana Finish Third

World Cup-bound Tunisia demonstrated their desire to excel at the global tournament when they defeated hosts Japan 3-0 on Tuesday to win the Kirin Cup.

The Carthage Eagles hammered the Blue Samurai with three second-half goals in the final of the four-nation tournament designed as part of their build-up for the competition in Qatar.

Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane opened the scoring in the 55th minute before strikes by Ferjani Sassi and Issam Jebali sealed the victory.

The hosts dominated the early exchanges with Kamada and Minamino putting the Tunisians under pressure but missing glaring scoring chances.

The Carthages Eagles came back from the break more determined to improve on their game and their attacking display paid off when Khenissi was fouled in the box in the 55th minute for a penalty for Tunisia.

Romdhane sent the keeper the wrong way for the opener before Sassi combined well with Msakni to double the lead of the African side.

Jebali sealed the victory for Tunisia with a well-timed strike to give the Tunisians a perfect preparation to play at the World Cup in Qatar in November.

Tunisia will be making their sixth appearance at the World Cup and will face former winner France and Denmark as well as Australia in Group D.

Meanwhile Ghana finished third in the tournament when they beat Chile 3-1 on penalties after regulation time ended goalless.

Goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen saved two penalties before a Chilean defender fired wide to give the Black Stars the win after all their three players scored in the shoout-out.

Ghana qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the fourth time last month and have been drawn in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.