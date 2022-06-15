Nigeria: Gunmen Kill Two Entrepreneurs in Aba

15 June 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Cletus Ukpong

The killing took place a few metres away from a police station, according to a witness.

Gunmen killed two young entrepreneurs in Aba, Abia State, on Tuesday.

The police spokesperson in the state, Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Aba.

"The incident (happened) at Ogbor Hill area of Aba. The report is still sketchy, but the police have stepped into action," said Mr Ogbonna, a superintendent of police.

A witness who did not want his name mentioned in the report said the gunmen killed the two men under Ogbor Hill Waterside Bridge.

The victims dealt on musical equipment and footwear, according to the witness.

He said the assailants, about eight of them, were inside four tricycles.

"I was here when one victim pulled his car over to greet his friend, the other victim.

"The gunmen suddenly arrived in four tricycles, confronted one of them, and demanded for some money. In the ensuing argument, they shot the victims," he said.

The witness said it was "disturbing" that the attack took place just a few metres from a police station.

NAN learnt that the son of one of the victims was also shot after they killed his father. The son is receiving treatment at a hospital.

There is growing insecurity in Nigeria's South-east, which many people have attributed to the activities of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, a separatist group in the region.

In Anambra State, also in the South-east, police shot dead a robbery suspect on Tuesday during a shootout.

He said the armed men stormed an area in a Toyota truck and attempted to dispossess some motorists and commuters of their belongings before police operatives arrived at the scene.

