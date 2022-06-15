Ghana: KMA Goes Digital to Improve IGF

As part of measures to block leakages in revenue generation and raise more money for development projects, Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has introduced software to collect cash from its revenue-generating points.

The software, called "Ntoboa" (contributions) was initially developed by Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) but was modified by Africa Smart Towns Network (ASToN).

It is expected to electronically send the amount each taxpayer in the KMA database is expected to pay per monthly and yearly to them and if the tax is honoured the payer received a notification to authenticate the transactions

At the launch of the software in Kumasi, the Mayor, Samuel Pyne, said the digitalized revenue collection platform would enhance the efficiency and accountability of revenue mobilization of the Assembly.

He said the Assembly over the years have not been able to meet its revenue targets due to leakages, noting that the digitalized platform was expected to block the leakages and shove the Assembly's revenue.

The Assembly, he said, has started engaging stakeholders to make the programme run smoothly during implementation.

He hinted that it would be piloted in Manhyia North, Manhyia South, Bantama, Nhyiaeso and Subin by the end of June 2022 and run till September 2022 to ensure successful implementation.