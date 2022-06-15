Nigeria: APC Reps Candidate Relinquishes Ticket

15 June 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

He said even though Mr Elegushi won the party's primary election for 2023 election in the federal constituency, he relinquished the ticket in obedience to the party and its leadership.

The elected APC candidate for the House of Representatives in Eti-Osa Federal Constituency, Oyekanmi Elegushi, has voluntarily withdrawn his candidacy in deference to the party's leadership.

Tobi Etti, the director of Media Unit, Prince Oyekanmi Elegushi Campaign Organisation, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

Mr Etti said that Mr Elegushi had conveyed his withdrawal from the contest in a letter addressed to the National Chairman of the party, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu.

"While pledging his loyalty to the party, he (Elegushi) appealed to his supporters to respect the decision of the party and ensure all the candidates of the party are returned elected in the 2023 elections," Mr Etti said.

He said that Mr Elegushi won the May 27 primary election of the APC for Eti-Osa Federal Constituency after polling 25 votes to defeat the incumbent, Ibrahim Obanikoro, who polled 23 votes.

