Nigeria: Be Vigilant, Fulani Herders Want to Attack S-East, IPOB Warns

The group in a statement titled, "Dangers ahead, be conscious of Churches in Biafraland, Fulani terrorists are around us" and signed by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, also advised market leaders to beef up security, stressing that markets are targets for Fulani bandits to attack.

While assuring the preparedness of IPOB/ESN to combat them, IPOB said it has been encountering some of them at nights and day, carrying security jobs beyond imagination.

The statement read: "We, the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra,IPOB, ably led by our prophet and indefatigable liberator, Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu have deemed it necessary to once again alert the Christians and the general public that Fulani terrorists have devised another means of attack against Christians, churches and non-Muslims in Biafraland.

"The information contained in the intel received from our intelligence unit "the M.Branch" alleged that bandits and terrorists will be transferred as ostensible Christians into the Eastern region of Nigeria in readiness to replicate similar or deadlier terrorists' act that was unleashed in Owo Catholic Church, Ondo State.

"We advised Christians and other religious leaders to sit up, be at alert and be security conscious as strange seeming worshippers of non-Igbo ethnicity would infiltrate their midst to commit havoc. They must be on the look out for Fulani looking persons that may come to join them in pretence as converted Christians. Do not also be deceived into thinking that the Fulani don't speak Igbo, dress like Igbo and behave like indigenes because they do.

So many of them were born and brought up in Igbo-land and they know not just all nooks and crannies, they also understand all events and their seasons. And they speak Igbo like us.

"These terrorists and bandits have flooded Biafraland especially the commercial cities like Aba and others in Abia State where Pastor Kumuyi had chosen for his aborted crusade. They parade themselves as having converted to Christianity and are being rejected by their Muslim families in the North, which for us is "tragedy waiting to happen.

"They now attach Christian names to their names as religious tricks to have you accept them. Examples: Emmanuel Kabiru Sule, Mathew Christian Shehu, John Lewis Katsina and others. They tell very pathetic stories that touch the heart of people of conscience like the Igbo. Please, don't allow them. They are terrorists and bandits. Christians in Biafraland should know that they are the next target and they must take absolute security precautions as their plans are deadlier than can be imagined.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Churches must introduce tighter and properly detailed security measures. Do not fall for this Fulani hoodwink. They're in our midst now. Always return home early, recognize and note the people and things around you.

"All market leaders are advised to beef up their security because markets where our people stay and do business are another important target for Fulani bandits. They have encircled everywhere but they will fail and nobody should entertain fear because IPOB/ESN are waiting for them. However, be sure to take precautionary measures.

"Don't be quick to point or direct a stranger to your Pastor and your reverend fathers or rabbi or any other worker in your church. In the meantime, avoid night out and late night meetings and programmes. Dangers ahead are too enormous. Be ready for what is to come and report suspected movements to IPOB office around you. We must bring them down. They will not succeed".