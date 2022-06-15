Nigeria: S-South, S-East PDP Groups Back Okowa for Vice Presidential Slot

15 June 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, youths in South- South and South-East geopolitical zones, under the auspices of the Coalition of South-South and South-East PDP Pouths, have endorsed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as the party's vice presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

In a communique issued at the end of its rally in Asaba on Monday and read by the Coordinator, Eziwomano Ighoegwo-Ogboru, the group said Okowa remained the two regions' choice of a running mate to the PDP presidential standard bearer, Atiku Abubakar.

The coalition, which passed a vote of confidence on the Delta governor for the excellent and exceptional performance of his administration in the past seven years, noted that he had been a bridge between the South-South and South-East, adding that his choice would appropriately address the Igbo equation.

The PDP youth group maintained that Okowa stood a better chance with Atiku Abubakar to give the opposition party the much desired victory in the 2023 presidential election, given the fact that Okowa had remained a loyal party man and had diligently served the party in different capacities.

It further stated that Okowa had, in his capacity as Chairman of the South-South PDP Governors' Forum, carried his colleagues along without rancour and enjoyed a harmonious relationship with them, just as he was highly respected by even the APC Governors, which would make his choice generally acceptable.

