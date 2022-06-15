Rwanda: Div2 League - Muhanga, Interforce Semi-Final Tie Postponed

The local football governing body, Ferwafa, has resolved to postpone the semifinal first-leg match between AS Muhanga and Interforce pending further assessment about Rwamagana City's complaint about their disqualification.

Rwamagana had ousted AS Muhanga to advance to the semi-finals, but Ferwafa dismissed the former for allegedly fielding a player, Joshua Mbanza, who was suspended with three cumulative yellow cards.

The first-leg match was scheduled for Tuesday, June 14, only for the Rwanda FA to call it off within hours to kick-off.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Ferwafa said: "The first leg of the semi-final match between AS Muhanga and Interforce FC is postponed to allow the Competitions Commission to study Rwamagana City FC's claim on the case of player Joshua Mbanza."

"The final decision of the commission will be announced soon," it added.

Times Sport repeatedly tried to reach out to Ferwafa officials - Secretary General Henri Muhire and spokesperson Jules Karangwa - for a comment, but they had not responded yet by press time.