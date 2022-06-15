Ghana: NPP Aspirants File for National Positions

As part of processes leading to the National Executive Officers election, three persons of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Monday filed their nominations for the National Women's Organiser, National Chairman and General Secretary positions.

Filing for the aforementioned positions at the party headquarters include Justin Frimpong Kodua for the General Secretary position, Kate Gyamfua for the National Women's Organiser position and Stephen Ntim for the National Chairman position.

Clad In party colors, aspirants trooped to the national headquarters of the NPP, with their supporters cheering them on amid drumming and dancing.

Interacting with the Ghanaian Times, General Secretary hopeful and Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency, Mr Kodua noted that he expected nothing but victory after the national executives election based on the kind of feedbacks received from delegates after selling his message to them.

He said the contest of the chairmanship position of the party by the incumbent chairman was a good one as it would help to deepen the democratic dispensation of the party and his inspiration to contest for the position of the General Secretary was stemmed from the trust members, supporters and sympathisers of the party had in him of being able to steer the affairs of the party.

For the Woman's Organiser position, Ms Gyamfua's nomination was filed on her behalf, said she was qualified for the position of Woman's Organiser due to her immense contribution towards the progress, growth and development of women in the party, her humility, commitment and dedication to the party.

"She has the potential to unite all the women and other members and supporters of the party and all the 16 regional women organisers are here to show their support and will ensure she receives all the necessary support and assistance that will guarantee her success in the election," she added.

The Savannah Regional Woman's Organiser, Hajia Safia Mohammed explained that she believed in the capabilities of Ms Gyamfua as she had led the women's wing in truth, humility, hard work and commitment to activities of the party.

She noted that with Ms Gyamfua as the Women's Organiser, the party would be able to "break the 8" considering women constituted 52 per cent of the population.

An aspirant for the national chairman, Mr Ntim indicated that it would be his cardinal objective to ensure there was peace in all the constituencies as some constituencies were not able to partake in the constituency election due to dispute among members and supporters of the party.