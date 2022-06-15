Ghana: Kumbuor Advises NDC Not to Prevent Hopefuls From Contesting Mahama

15 June 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Dr. Benjamin Kumbuor, the former Minister of Defence, has advised the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to allow a level playing field for all presidential-hopefuls of the party.

He indicated that the NDC as a democratic party would be making a mistake "if other flag bearer aspirants were prevented from contesting former President John Mahama because he has been vice president before, he has been president before and currently, he is former President," he recounted

According to him, former President Mahama's stature looked different from all other entrants who might be contesting and definitely people would be more interested in him because they had interacted with him which showed prominence that he plays but should not prevents any other person in a democratic competitive election from contesting and expressing what they bring to the table.

The NDC on of June 6, 2022 called off Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, a former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Ahotor project event scheduled to take place at the party's Headquarters on June 7, 2022 in Accra and was cancelled as result of some disagreements.

Dr Kumbuor asked the rank and file of the party to be mindful of what individuals were saying, were entitled to their own opinions but the facts were out in public space for everybody to have their view and everybody, in a democracy, were entitled to their views but as to whether their views were right or wrong was another issue.

"I guess that probably, people who are expressing that view are expressing it from their perspective and not necessarily because it reflects on the ground, people need to look at former President Mahama's candidature in completely different context," he contended.

Yaw Boateng Gyan,a former National Organiser of the NDC and Member of Ahotor Project Team, in a sharp rebuttal, stated that Ofosu Ampofo, the National Chairman for the NDC, called off the project launch at the party's Headquarters in Accra and attributed that to while preparing for the relaunch Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communication Officer of the NDC, called him and delivered a message from the National Chairman the relaunch of the project had been put on hold.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X