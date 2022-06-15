Nigeria: Omolade, 39-Year-Old Nigerian Footballer, Found Dead in Italy

15 June 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Seun Adeuyi

A Nigerian footballer, Akeem Omolade, has been found dead in Palermo, Italy.

FC Torino, the former club of the 39-year-old Nigerian, announced his death on Monday, via their website.

Emergency services found him unresponsive in a Peugeot. Initial examination showed no obvious external injuries.

Daily Mail quoted Omolade's family as saying the Kaduna-born player had complained of leg pains some days before his demise.

In a statement, FC Toronto said, "The President Urbano Cairo and the whole Torino football club share heartily in the pain of the Omolade family for the death of Akeem Omolade, a former football player from Granada.

"Arriving at Toro from Treviso, Omolade played first in the Primavera squad and later in the First Team, making his Serie A debut with the grenade on February 2, 2003, in the match against Inter."

The Kaduna-born footballer moved to Italy at 17. He joined Treviso, where he made his professional debut in Serie B.

After just one season, Omolade would sign up with Torino in the Serie A.

He also represented 11 other clubs in the country, including Treviso, Novara, and Reggiana before his retirement in 2017.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X