Nigeria: 2022 Hajj - Kwara to Airlift 1st Batch of Pilgrims Thursday

The Kwara State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has announced that the airlift of the first batch of 500 pilgrims for the 2022 Hajj will commence on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

The Chairman of the board, Dr Abdulkadir Sambaki, stated this during the enlightenment programme organised for the intending pilgrims in the state, noting that a total of 1,500 pilgrims would perform the Hajj from Kwara this year.

He, therefore, charged them to obey the rules and regulations of the exercise and be good ambassadors of the state.

He enjoined the pilgrims to ensure they were fully immunised against COVID-19.

On his part, the state's Amirul-Hajj, Dr Ibrahim Akewusola, warned the pilgrims against engaging in acts capable of tarnishing the image of the country.

He said, "We enjoin you to avoid fighting with anybody, avoid indecent dressing and avoid use of abusive words in the Holy Land.

"Hajj is not for pomp and pageantry, but solely for the worship of Allah. So avoid overspending and acquiring huge loads that may be rejected by your flights while returning."

Governor AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof Mamman Jibril, advised the pilgrims to follow the instructions of the board while in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, Mr AbdulGaniyu Ahmed, the Executive Secretary of the board, encouraged them not to derail from acts of worship while in the Holy Land and also be their brothers' keepers.