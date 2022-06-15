Nigeria: 33 Players Picked for European Clubs At Ugboaja Scouting Programme

At the end of the five-day Ejike Ugboaja FC scouting programme in Abuja, 33 talented young Nigerian football players have been selected by scouts for some of the top clubs in Europe.

Nineteen of the 33 players selected by the five European scouts are from Ejike Ugboaja football club.

Some of the players selected are Gabriel Abu Gaiya (EUFC) , Philip Segun, (EUFC) Eke Victor Elvis, (EUFC) Joseph Lelachukwu, (EUFC) Joel Ezra (EUFC) Ibrahim Hussaini,.(EUFC) , Shauibu Garba (EUFC) and Yusuf Dami Ola (EUFC).

Also on the list is Chukwuemeka Damian (EUFC), Mohammad Abduhali (EUFC), Simon Omon. (EUFC), Fortuna Ogbonna (EUFC), Lukman Abdulhameed (Morientex FC Kaduna), Stephen Osuimori (Global Football Academy Zaria), Yakubu Kenneth (EUFC), Gideon Emmanuel (EUFC), Emmanuel Malachi (EUFC), Obere Emmanuel (Ejele Football Academy, Delta State), Benson Richmond (Ejele Football Academy, Delta State) among others.

The Chairman of Ejike Ugboaja FC, Christopher Ejike Ugboaja congratulated the players who made the final list and urged the rest of the participants never to give up on their dreams.

"In scouting programmes not all the players will make the list. In this one also, I saw the enthusiasm all of you exhibited. For those who didn't make it this time, I urge you all not to be discouraged. Don't give up. Keep training so you can make it next time," he said.

In the same vein, Ugboaja lauded the scouts for honouring his invitation and doing a thorough job of screening over 500 players from 28 clubs in only four days.

"For the scouts from Europe, I am excited by your professionalism. It was an amazing performance," he added.