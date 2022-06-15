Nigeria: Zulum Presents 20 Commissioner Nominees to Borno Assembly

15 June 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hassan Ibrahim

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has presented 20 names as commissioner nominees to the House of Assembly for approval.

The 20-member State Executive Council (SEC) was dissolved last month during the All Progressives Congress (APC) state congresses and primaries ahead of the 2023 polls.

Presenting the list of the nominees to the assembly yesterday, the governor said former commissioners were also part of the new team.

Daily Trust reports that the new nominees are Professor Mohammed Arabi, Pogu Lawan Chibok and Ali Bunu Mustapha.

The 17 former commissioners presented to the assembly for approval are Mustapha Gubio, Adamu Lawan, Yerima Saleh, Lawan Wakilbe, Kaka Shehu Lawan, Abacha Ngala, Isa Haladu and Sugum Mele.

Others are Zuwaira Gambo, Tijjani Goni, Babagana Malumbe, Yerima Kareto, Saina Buba and Yuguda Saleh, Buba Walama, Abubakar Tijjani and Babakura Abba Jato.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X