Nigeria: Zulum Presents 20 Commissioner Nominees to Borno Assembly

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has presented 20 names as commissioner nominees to the House of Assembly for approval.

The 20-member State Executive Council (SEC) was dissolved last month during the All Progressives Congress (APC) state congresses and primaries ahead of the 2023 polls.

Presenting the list of the nominees to the assembly yesterday, the governor said former commissioners were also part of the new team.

Daily Trust reports that the new nominees are Professor Mohammed Arabi, Pogu Lawan Chibok and Ali Bunu Mustapha.

The 17 former commissioners presented to the assembly for approval are Mustapha Gubio, Adamu Lawan, Yerima Saleh, Lawan Wakilbe, Kaka Shehu Lawan, Abacha Ngala, Isa Haladu and Sugum Mele.

Others are Zuwaira Gambo, Tijjani Goni, Babagana Malumbe, Yerima Kareto, Saina Buba and Yuguda Saleh, Buba Walama, Abubakar Tijjani and Babakura Abba Jato.