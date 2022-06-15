Nigeria: Pirates Abduct 8 Passengers On Bayelsa Waterway

Gunmen have abducted eight passengers in a Yenagoa-bound speedboat from Brass in Bayelsa State.

The boat, with 15 passengers onboard, was said to have departed Egweama waterfront in Brass LGA from a burial over the weekend before it was ambushed by the hoodlums in the middle of the sea.

A source said eight of the passengers were abducted and taken into the creeks, while seven were left free after the attack, noting that the gunmen were yet to contact the relatives of the victims.

The Chairman, Maritime Workers Union (MWU) in Brass LGA, Mr Daniel Biodoumoye, who confirmed the attack, said the pirates intercepted the 200-horse power engine boat and fled off with eight of the 15 passengers onboard.

He said a combined rescue team of marine police, the union's leadership and others rescued the seven other passengers who were abandoned by the pirates.

Meanwhile, the Regent of Egwe Ibe Community, Chief Timipre Saka-Yabi, has condemned the abduction and called for the unconditional release of his subjects.

The police spokesman in Bayelsa State, SP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the attack and abduction of the eight passengers, said investigation was ongoing to rescue the victims and arrest the culprits.