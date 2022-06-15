Nigeria: Gridlock As Hoodlums Attempt Attack On Abuja IDPs' Camp

There was palpable tension yesterday among residents and motorists around Area 1 axis of Abuja when some hoodlums reportedly attempted to attack an Internally Displaced Persons' camp located at Durumi area of the city.

Although operatives of the Nigeria Police Force stationed at the Area 1 roundabout swiftly repelled the attempted attack, the incident caused gridlock in the axis, making residents, motorists and pedestrians to express fears.

One of the residents, who did not want his name in print, explained that the hoodlums were reportedly trying to hijack some food items donated to the IDPs' camps and possibly abduct some IDPs.

"I was not there but it was reported that some hoodlums from nowhere were trying to forcefully enter the camp in order to hijack the food items and possibly kidnap some IDPs but the police officers thwarted their action," the resident said.

The Deputy Police Public Relations Officer of Federal Capital Territory command, Oduniyi Omotayo, confirmed the incident, saying normalcy was restored after operatives of the force swiftly responded.

Omotayo, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), in a chat with our correspondent said, "Brief unrest erupted at the IDP camp at Durumi, the police responded swiftly to restore normalcy to the situation.

"An investigation is ongoing to ascertain the cause and effect of the unrest. Discovery will be contained in an official statement to be released shortly.

"While members of the public are urged to go about their lawful duties without fear and molestation from any quarters, we strongly advise rumor mongers to stop exaggerating the incident to a degree that will put the territory in apprehension. Monitoring and surveillance continue on the scene."