Zimbabwe: 'Wear Zim Brand' Campaign Launched

Fashion reflects social changes, as there is a connection between the industry and society.

It is more of a reflection of who we are and what we believe through clothes.

Of late, the fashion industry has greatly contributed to society by allowing people to express themselves, from creativity and beliefs, to the world, not forgetting creating employment.

In a bid to promote some of the local designers' work, the Fashion Council of Zimbabwe (FCZ) recently launched a campaign dubbed "Wear Zimbabwe" brand.

In an interview, the council's director Paidemoyo Chideya said the calendar for the whole year had been set for the campaign to be in full swing.

"The Wear Zimbabwe Campaign is a movement that has been established to promote the invaluable talent of our local fashion creatives," she said.

"Wearing Zim symbolises a movement of hope, support and appreciation of our culture and our contribution to the creative economy of Zimbabwe. The drive is designed for all Zimbabweans to have pride in who we are by way of what we wear and will last in perpetuity as long as the public supports it."

Chideya said "Wear Zimbabwe" brand meant not only trying to make people look fashionable, but proud of local brands and identity.

She said in order to achieve its goals, the campaign partnered relative personnel and had dedicated every Friday for wearing casual local brands.

"We have partnerships with incredible agencies such as Tracy Mason, who is pushing the campaign digitally across the nation," said Chideya. "We also have a curated radio show with some of the local stations where we talk fashion and have discussions that highlight the best of Zimbabwe's designers, along with the challenges, and triumphs in being fashion creatives.

"We have several events, creative information sessions throughout the city as we continue to develop the word of how special the works of our hands are in Zimbabwe. The work of our hands will change our world."

Chideya said they were working to have more platforms to push the narrative.

"We are in talks of having a fashion television programme on one of the local channels. So far, our database is enormous as we have designers, stylists, photographers, models, bloggers and creatives, among others who we work with and as a council we urge stakeholders to appreciate and support us.

"Gone are the days when fashion as a form of art is regarded as the last option compared to music and television. If you do a cross check or survey, if taken seriously, the industry can sustain livelihoods."